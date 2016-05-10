Pot Still Peach, 23rd Avenue Bottle Shop
2290 NW Thurman St., 971-202-7256, mcmenamins.com. 10 am-10 pm daily.
The finest cocktail we've ever had at a McMenamins is this one, which knocked us on our asses: the 9-year pot still brandy, sweetened with honey and blooming with vibrant peach bitters. It's like spring, winter and summer had a drunk baby.
Peach Blended, Rum Club
720 SE Sandy Blvd., 503-265-8807 503-265-8807, rumclubpdx.com. 4 pm-2 am daily.
When peach hits its peak in July and August, start to look for it: Rum Club's unbearably fruity peach blended is the Platonic ideal of the boozy slushie, the slushie other slushies dream about when they fall asleep melting in the sun.
The Bye and Bye, The Bye and Bye
1011 NE Alberta St., 503-281-0537, thebyeandbye.com. Noon-2 am daily.
There is nothing delicate about this peach vodka, peach whiskey soda in a Mason jar served year-round at the bar that bears its name. The Bye and Bye is here to glide sweetly across the palate and mess you up without you even noticing. It has no other purpose.
Comments