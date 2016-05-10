Before it closed in 2014, Produce Row was a 40-year tradition of beer and music—home to multiple generations of Portland's music scene, going from the de facto homebase of Portland's pre-millennial indie-rock crowd to an unlikely IDM/EDM hang in the 2000s, before being revamped in 2008 into a New Portland beer hall and unlikely patio DJ hub—hosting international hip-hop night the Do-Over. But when owner Alan Davis suddenly shut it down, it seemed like forever. It wasn't. It's back from the dead (again). This industrial eastside institution has new ownership, and a few newer beer taps. Produce Row was one of Widmer's original accounts, but on the last visit the Brothers had given way to Caldera, No-Li, Crux and Migration. The interior that was refurbished during the second-to-last temporary closure is very nice, but the action is on the massive patio.