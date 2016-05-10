Coming from Phil Ragaway—the don of Portland bar games and real estate baron of old-Portland bars—Quarterworld is an eastside palace of pinball, skee and arcade that doubles as the new home of St. Johns' the Baowry, serving pork belly bao and togarashi fried chicken banh mi. Kids can hang on one side—dubbed the Q Lab—till 8 pm, but otherwise it's a full-time beercade devoted, especially, to rare and hard-to-find pinball, with a constant stock of games rotating in and out of Ragaway's huge warehouse collection. The front hallway hosts Toobin', the Lab has a vintage Black Hole machine, and apparently visiting Hollywood dignitary Elijah Wood prefers the Super Mario game to the Lord of the Rings pinball. No accounting for the taste of hobbits. The rooms are still a little barren on decor, but apparently someday there will be lasers.