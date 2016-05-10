At the very back of Cherry Sprout Produce market, past the boxes of organic children's cereal, a curved wood door slides open to reveal a high-ceilinged space packed with fox art: paintings, posters, taxidermy. It's not a grocery store speakeasy per se, but it's not hard to imagine this going over quite well on the increasingly endearing corner of North Albina Avenue and Sumner Street, a stone's throw from Sweedeedee and Mississippi Records (from which Red Fox borrows some of its soundtrack). Though it's very much a meet-neighborhood-friends-for-a-post-grocery-shopping-IPA kind of place, craft cocktails with house-infused liquors hold down a section of the menu, along with a modest lineup of unexpectedly ambitious bar bites like gumbo and pollo asado tacos. Enjoy them on the narrow patio lined with bamboo and string lights to take full advantage of the abundant people-watching at the small, immediately adjacent park. Just don't forget the milk and bread on your way home.