Multnomah Village has a way of feeling like a friendly meeting point between city and suburban culture. And in no place is this more evident than Renner's Grill and Suburban Room Lounge. This hole in the wall off Capitol Highway has been serving drinks and pub food in the village for over 70 years, and you can feel every one of them. You'll see old men telling stories of going to Renner's in the '60s, rambunctious dudes in cowboy hats swapping jokes, and 20-somethings coming in for a Rainier at the only genuine watering hole in the neighborhood. And they're all on a first-name basis with the bartender, who is slinging drinks and dancing to the music—playing Macy Gray for the third time in two hours—behind the counter. It's just a good, old-fashioned dive that reminds you of the days before Portland was Portland. There's no pretension, just cheap beer, greasy food and a feeling that you belong, whoever you are.