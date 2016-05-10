Rontoms, once prized for its retro stylings, now looks oddly dated, the vintage record player housing the water a relic of another time. The huge bar space is now sort of a front for the back deck, where the real action is. Walk in on a happy hour between May and October, and pretty much every social demographic under age 40 is gathered on the back patio. Traveling oceanographers? Check. Wieden +Kennedy account managers? Check. Two bros monopolizing the pingpong table? Double check. Your ex-girlfriend/-husband/-third wheel in a failed triad? Check, check and check. This is where Portland summers. And whatever the booking controversies, those free Sunday Sessions concerts continue unabated and busy as hell.