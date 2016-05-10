The horseshoe-shaped African mahogany bar surrounded by long-legged chairs totally dominates the floor plan inside this little nook on Sandy. All the better reason to grab a seat and watch the bartenders at work. Though the menu is rum-happy and loosely tropical—it opened as as the casual little sister of the long-departed Beaker & Flask—of late they've gotten more mileage out of bourbon and muscat brandy. You really can't go wrong with any order, but we heartily recommend the Pedro Martínez ($10), which blends aged rum from Guyana, east of Venezuela, with Torino vermouth, bitters, lemon oil and a little dollop of sweet maraschino.