Hillsdale's Sasquatch Brewing is a place you'd want to visit even if it didn't make its own beer. Next to the cozy taproom, there's a serious restaurant serving deep-fried kimchi pickles, chicken and waffles with Sriracha-infused maple syrup, and poutine. It's probably the only Portland brewpub that accepts reservations, and it has a house cider brand called New West for those experiencing a gluten-free phase. Beers come in a range of styles aimed at appeasing both beer geeks and simple folks just looking for an IPA. The Bourbon Cream Ale was named to the top 10 in our 2014 beer guide and remains one of those rare bourbon ales that tastes like bourbon-flavored beer instead of carbonated bourbon syrup.