Sassy's is one of the few strip bars in Portland where everything is good. The dancers are pro—and they pretty much run the place—the steak is actually decent, the back patio is relaxing, and the beer taps are voluminous, good and cheap. While Portlanders love to brag about the quality of our craft beer at their strip clubs, there's really only one tap list that can hang with an average beer bar. Sassy's selection leans toward lean, heavily tattooed dancers doing gold-medal pole work and big, piney IPAs. Sassy's kicks kegs fast, so that pint of Laurelwood Workhorse will be glowing. Oh, and it's only $2.50 before 7 pm. Please tip your dancers.