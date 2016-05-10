Garcia is one of the few advanced sommeliers in the nation; only about 20 are certified each year. He founded a wine bar in Texas while still in his 20s, and was sommelier at the Heathman Hotel before moving on to Multnomah Whiskey Library. Moffatt's résumé includes shrines to spirits like House Spirits Distillery and Angel Face, but also volume party bars like Rontoms, which led her to design the high-end cocktails at Shift Drinks for both speed and spirit-forward potency.