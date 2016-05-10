A sprawling dive that serves as Cully's unofficial community center, this former bowling alley hosts a range of entertainment, from string-band square dances to Kill Rock Stars showcases to bingo nights for the senior set to the funk stylings of Cool Breeze or Prince tribute band Erotic City. A bar for all seasons, it's particularly poignant during the holidays. The main dance floor is breathtakingly adorned for the winter formal of your dreams—with a slight overreliance on neon blue and clumped fake snow along the narrow lounge area. The holidays are also the one time of the year when the back-bar-adjacent sitting-room installation—couches, lamps, fireplace; imagine the long-abandoned set for an Andy Williams Christmas special—makes any sort of sense. But then, it's always a holiday at the Spare Room, and you're always invited for meatloaf.