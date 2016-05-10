It's fitting that the city's best German bar is also the best German restaurant. Here, you can sit with a child and drink a liter stein of a weiss imported to this country specifically at the request of owner Dan Hart while at the table next over a fräulein celebrating Oktoberfest in a dirndl may be breastfeeding her newborn in the booth. But, for all its Oktoberfests and beery events, this is a serious dining destination that also has seriously affordable fare, including a simple, cheap currywurst plate ($6) that is pretty much perfect. Always ask your bartender what's rare on the taplist—get lucky and you just might be the first customer on this continent to try one of the German beers imported specifically for Stammtisch.