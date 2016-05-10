An urban sanctuary composed of hair metal and cheap happy-hour sliders, Star Bar seems explicitly designed to piss off people who don't like to mix their whiskey with Whitesnake—right down to the deadpan homage to Big Star's #1 Record with which it shamelessly brands its windows. In the deep-red heart of the place, leather booths and velvet paintings of panthers, clowns and Barbie-proportioned nude women coalesce near the Who's Tommy pinball machine, a game which everyone except yours truly feels too hard rock to play. PBR and well whiskey might be the most-ordered things on the menu apart from the greasy blue cheese-stuffed house burger, but those inclined to drink something fancier are pointed to the seasonal cocktail menu, which at the time of our visit paid homage to late-'70s punk icons Dead Boys, and contained a tasty ginger-laced tonic called the Sonic Reducer.