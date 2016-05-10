The Hereafter's namesake cocktail is vodka, bourbon, lemon and iced tea in a Mason jar ($8)—it's both heavenly and serious enough to be murderous. As vegan cocktail bars go, this is one of Portland's best. The heated patio boasts fire pits and a projector screen for Blazers games. Inside, wood paneled walls, oil paintings of 1920s soapbox racers, and a vintage football helmet on the bar set the nostalgic tone with the subtlety of a double shot. You'll find a Star Trek fan reading alone at the bar and, next to him, a posse of girls in leather leggings and crop tops spilled over from the Liquor Store's sweaty DJ night.