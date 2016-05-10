Teutonic is the rare taproom where the guy who actually made the wine may also be your bartender and DJ—Barnaby Tuttle's vinyl veers from Stereolab to Scorps. Teutonic offers $12 white and $15 red flights, but the Medici Vineyard riesling ($9) is also a great introduction to the house style, with crisp lime acidity and a long coconut-water finish. But it's the curveballs I like best, like a Deep Probe riesling ($13) that's barely sulfured, dead dry and slightly orange from grape-skin contact—its name was originally conceived to annoy Tuttle's wife and co-owner, Olga. The bar is as handmade as the wine—just some vinyl, a rotary-dial phone, a bar made from pouring resin over woodcuts and a food cart out front.