But there's still one street in town where the friendly, walkable dive bar reigns supreme—on North Lombard, cutting through North Portland's St. Johns and University Park neighborhoods, the dive bars have gone mostly untouched for decades. The only recent additions have been an IPA or two on draft, maybe a modern Wi-Fi-enabled jukebox, and always the latest in video lottery equipment. Other than that, these bars look mostly how they've always looked. If you're smart, you'll pay a visit before these places fall victim to the long arm of development: There's a New Seasons now on Lombard. The New World Order can't be far behind.