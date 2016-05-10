All your friends in NoPo are in love with this place. Ask why twice, and you'll end up with the famous burger on the picnic tables out back, topped with egg and fancy cheese for a tenner, or some bacon-wrapped dates ($2 each) with a cheese board from Steve Jones ($15), or perhaps one of the house wines priced at an easy $6 a glass, or beers ranging from a cherry gose from local Occidental to a Belgian strong from Dogfish Head on the East Coast. That beer selection is pretty idiosyncratic compared to nearby Saraveza—prone to piña colada Belching Beavers—but the back patio is lively and inviting.