The Know is immortal. On Alberta, where slick, new shops, restaurants and bars pop up and shut down like graphics in the Game of Thrones intro, the Know remains: loud, with aging punk rock kids drinking on the sidewalk, scaring the tourists who just want some Salt & Straw. The room to the side of the main bar plays host to rocking music, which should always be accompanied by cheap, stiff drinks, or a $2 tallboy. The music here is always loud, so bring some earplugs so you can keep hearing as long as the Know stays standing. And there's always pinball when you need a break, and cigarettes behind the counter, if you forgot yours or want to make friends out on the sidewalk. Just remember, that drink has to stay on the table. You can be punk rock but you don't want to fuck with the OLCC.