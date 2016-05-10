Boasting two beer engines for hand-pumped, cask-conditioned ales (Red Seal, $5.50 imperial pints, alongside a rotating selection), a menu hawking pasties and Welsh rarebit till the wee hours, and dartboard alcoves ever bustling with chummy jibes and grim determination, the Moon and Sixpence seems the very model of a modern British pub. Crucially, though, the ramshackle environs littered with vintage photos (yet blessedly free of more-obvious Old World signifiers) never really feels bound by the "British Pub" label, nor the track-suited fratboys, Butterbeer-hoisting eterna-tourists, and miserable Tom Baker-a-likes typically holding court at more showily themed establishments. Nestled quietly along the side street of a Hollywood District not exactly famed for its nightlife, the circuitous floor plan and oddly highbacked booths draw a steady stream of area residents, and, though regulars no longer bring their bikes inside or grab house smokes from atop the bar, there's a welcome air of scuffed permanence.