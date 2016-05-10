At the Standard this year, they had a very specific way of mourning the death of much-loved scoundrel and Dead Moon drummer Andrew Loomis, who was a regular at the tucked away bar and amber-lit beer-ad museum just off Burnside. Owner Reed Lamb pulled a little book out from behind his house-made bar—with pressed metal trapped beneath its top—and ceremoniously crossed out Loomis' tab. "Guess we won't be collecting that one," he said. Because, yes, the Standard is still the sort of place where they'll write their favorite regulars a personal tab, and then maybe shoot them a little shit when they finally pay it off. The changing taps of craft beer are $4 and carefully chosen, whiskey comes with a back and it's understood, there's hot cider in winter and slushies in summer, and everyone becomes a regular sooner or later, even the little shits who roll in for dollar Hamm's night. And regulars are always missed when they go. It's the best little bar in Portland, and I won't hear otherwise.