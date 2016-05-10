In the shadow of the newish New Seasons on North Williams, Tin Bucket is a tiny bar with an LCD tap list and reclaimed wood tabletops. The shop distinguishes itself from the pack with counter-pressure growler fills, which use pressure to keep your jug fresher, longer. A constantly rotating selection of 40 draft beers and ciders, along with occasional house-exclusive brews from famed breweries like de Garde and Block 15, gives drinkers plenty to choose from.