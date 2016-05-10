The former Berbati's bar on the Old Town Ankeny Alley has turned into Tryst, co-owned and run by a former manager of the bar next door. The old Berbati's Pan sign remains, hung on the wall inside, but everything else in the once-ramshackle pool hall has gotten hefty upgrades, from patterned tile floors to pressed copper wainscoting to plush black booths and electric-blue paint on the walls. The if-'60s-were-'90s lounge aesthetic recalls, more than anything, the films of Hong Kong director Wong Kar-Wai—also the namesake of a refreshing low-cost $7.50 rum-lychee-lemon cocktail. The food is equally Asian-inflected, including a deliciously buttery $11 hoisin-Sichuan burger ($7 at happy hour) that comes with furikake-spiced fries.