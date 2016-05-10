North Portland's new 5,000-square-foot Victoria Bar has successfully merged the aesthetic of its owners' freeway-off-ramp nightclubs (Jackknife, Dig a Pony) and vegan whiskey patio bars (Bye and Bye, Sweet Hereafter) into a plausible template for citywide, upper-middlebrow dominion. They've knocked down a wall at the high-ceilinged former Trébol space to recreate the cocktail menu, Southern-cuisine fetish, and bright-tiled luxe feeling of downtown's Jackknife. But it also has Dig a Pony's DJ-friendly dance floor and Bye and Bye's picnic-table patio and good beer menu. For cred, there's art inside from Atlas Tattoo's Cheyenne Sawyer. Along with a big, sloppy $13 half-chicken on gravy-covered grits, former Jackknife chef Russell Van der Genugten offers surprisingly decent gluten-free vegan hush puppies and a rotating vegan po'boy.