The World Famous Kenton Club's credentials are in order and its reputation is established. This great North Portland dive was the backdrop for a movie called Kansas City Bomber, starring '70s sex bomb Raquel Welch. After almost 70 years in continuous operation, the Kenton Club still brings in late-night crowds, occasionally still country but more often metal and punk. But the best endorsement of the Kenton Club's credentials is the 2 pm crowd. Before most people are even off work, the smoking patio is buzzing with day drinkers, and the video lottery machines are unilaterally occupied by local barflies bleep-blooping their paychecks away. And when the day shift bartenders get off work, they hang out watching lucha libre—Mexican pro wrestling—on the bar TV. Get here soon, or don't. Neither Raquel Welch nor the day patrons give a shit.