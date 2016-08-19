The pleasantly gritty Yamhill Pub is the most dedicated Pabst bar in Portland. The downtown dive—only a few blocks from MusicfestNW and as covered in graffiti as a 1970s New York subway station—pours more Pabst from its taps than any bar in Oregon. It goes through 18 kegs of PBR a week, down from a peak of 26. It's one of the most prolific Pabst-guzzling holes in the country, with a wall of Pabst trophies to prove it.