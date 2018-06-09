You're used to ordering cocktails from a menu? That's cute. If given the choice, why settle for some two-bit mixologist's hackneyed spin on an old-fashioned when you could order a Freaky Francois or Aux de Jose instead? To be clear, those are not real drinks in the wild, but at Angel Face they are. Just browse the menu of spirits or choose a bottle from the U-shaped rack above the bar that catches your eye, give the bartender as much or as little directive as to what you're feeling, and within five minutes you'll be sipping on something entirely new that's bound to be delicious. Your drink will probably contain dashes of odd liqueurs you see at bars but never know what they're for, and it will definitely set you back at least $12. That's the price of enjoying sublime singularity in a precious little chamber where the wallpaper is actually a meticulously hand-painted pattern, and it's worth it. Life doesn't have to be so complicated, but every so often it's a little bit better when it is.