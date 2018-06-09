Since Chopsticks III shuttered back in March, Portland is now in an era when there's only one of David Chow's iconic karaoke establishments left. Currently in its third year since moving from Chopsticks II's still-abandoned digs at East Burnside and 28th, Chow's new spot on Northeast Sandy retains all of the spirit and gusto of its predecessors, but with much more elbow room and a massive patio to boot. Karaoke is always on the menu, and every night of the week, singers of varying skill levels assemble to down $1.50 Jell-O shots and belt out their aggression. Drinks are notoriously potent and pair nicely with a generous $8 plate of chow mein. Weekends are a guaranteed party, but there's a certain Old Portland magic to showing up at 7 pm on a Tuesday to find a handful of 'raokers holding it down while Chow enthusiastically watches from the front of the crowd. How can be?