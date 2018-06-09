For nights when you're dipping in and out of a show at adjoining Mississippi Studios, Bar Bar has something for everyone. It could easily get by on the merits of its patio alone, but the selection of cheap tallboys, the rotating craft brews and the unpretentious bartenders are more than enough to make it the most popular bar on Mississippi. Then there's the classic burger ($7), a quick and satisfying bite wrapped in thin paper and served alone in a red plastic basket. It's on the cheap and small-portioned spectrum of bar fare, but when you're a few beers deep and the munchies hit between bands, this squishy baby burger will keep you dancing for the rest of the night. If you come around on a night with no music, head outside for movies shown via projector on the patio or chat it up with the smokers crouched around the fire pit.