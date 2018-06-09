Built in 1906, Beech Street Parlor is an Old Portland foursquare that owners Maryam and Djamilah Troncelliti converted to a bar in 2011. It's since become a hybrid of cozy neighborhood hang and classy cocktail den where Tinder dates abound and DJs spin nightly. Select a house cocktail like the cucumber gin gimlet ($7.50) before joining your date upstairs on a plush velvet sofa beneath whimsical Edison bulbs. The upstairs area is accessible but secluded, making it the perfect nook for a romantic evening. Determined not to be outdone by its liquid counterparts, Beech Street's kitchen serves gastropub fare like a perfectly balanced bacon sandwich ($10), as well as smaller snacks like jalapeño poppers, white bean dip and polenta topped with fried egg. When night falls, order another cocktail and join the crowd on the porch, where you'll really get that "it's good to have land" feel.