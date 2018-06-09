One of the few holes in Portland's music scene is a lack of all-ages venues, and Black Water Bar has been an oasis for young Portlanders looking to get their fill of live punk, garage and metal shows since it's 2015 inception. On non-show nights, the bar's projection screen shows classic horror films or hosts video game tournaments featuring Street Fighter V and Dragon Ball FighterZ. Nachos are a staple of Black Water's all-vegan menu, which was just updated and features enough tasty choices to satiate even the most diehard meat eaters. The booze is a notch above what you'd expect from a punk bar, with tasty and affordable drink choices abounding. Black Water's anarcho-DIY-punk roots show in everything the bar does and, as evidenced by the black leather-clad crowds outside almost every night, have helped make it an essential part of Portland's music and bar scenes.