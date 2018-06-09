Owned by former pro skater Mickey Reyes, Cat's Paw Saloon is a chill little place covered in woodgrain and remnants of skateboarding's bad old days—a Dogtown poster signed by everyone who matters, skull art on the walls and some Spitfire skate-wheel coasters advertising joke beers named after pro-skater friends of Reyes', like "Justin Brock Bock" or "Cardi-ale Pale." And on chichi Division, it's a refuge of slightly punky sanity, already evolving into a service-industry hang for the type of kitchen staff who like their Jack Daniels with a mini-grenade of High Life. There's Pfriem Pilsner on tap and Stiegl Radler in the fridge, and refreshing $9 cocktails with hints of lavender in them. There's also a nice, half-covered patio out back decorated with twinned black-and-white skateboards: the deck of LOVE and the deck of HATE. Between Cat's Paw and punk-rock pizzeria Atlas across the street, plus the always-closed goth bookstore next door, Division still hangs on to some old Portland grit, even if here it comes scented with lavender.