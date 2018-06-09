If it weren't for the bold "Eat, Drink, Repent" lettering on the window of its outwardly drab building, one might mistake Church for anything but the sultry, gothic architecture-inspired bar that it is. Inside, patrons are met with a dim candlelight glow, weathered wood paneling and scattered religious décor like wrought-iron light fixtures, candelabra and a trinket that looks like a guillotine but is actually just a menacing old drawbridge. On slow nights, Church functions as a stand-alone neighborhood gathering point for sprawling Sandy Boulevard, while DJs spinning trap, soul and post-punk records have elevated its reputation as a crowded nightlife spot on weekends. Taken altogether, Church feels like a big boozy confession booth built for pre-emptively copping to that evening's seedy sins, complete with a photo booth masquerading as a confessional tucked in the corner. The cheekily named house cocktails like Drink Has No Name (grapefruit or orange juice, Piscologia and whipped egg white; $10) are worth dishing out extra for, and Church's uber-crunchy beer-battered french fries ($8) are perfect when a drunken craving for fried food hits.