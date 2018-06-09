The wall above the restroom at Claudia's is a shrine to competition. From 1998 to 2004, owner Martin Spathas and pal Klaus Grossenbacher traded Multnomah Athletic Club decathlon titles, all of which are hanging up for the heavy of bladder to see. Around the corner, the competition continues. It's poker night every night, which draws all manner of scruffy angle shooters of indeterminate age: the Oakleys-on-head, the flat-brimmed-hat-and-track-jacket and even the greasy-hair-and-beanie varieties. Patrons can supplement their hands with a pint from craft brew heavy hitters like Occidental, Barley Brown or Gigantic. For those in need of a break from their hand, Claudia's boasts seven TVs and a competitively priced food menu that features $13 pizzas and melty, meaty sandwiches that hover near the $8 mark.