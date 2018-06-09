Southeast Foster has no shortage of claustrophobic dives, but none contain such a joyous atmosphere of shitcanned solidarity as the Starday Tavern. Take, for example, the incredible amount of Ohio State paraphernalia that hangs from the ceiling alongside Christmas lights, a rainbow flag and a T-shirt that says "Foster as Fuck." Any other bar so brazenly flaunting the Buckeyes' 2015 victory over the Ducks in the BCS National Championship would've been torched to the ground by now, but too many of FoPo's denizens rely on this dog-friendly hutch of positive vibes and impossibly cheap drinks to care about its co-owner Justin Amrine's allegiances. Aside from Ohio sports, we know Amrine also loves Shaq—which kind of explains the hilarious posters promoting Starday's weekly "Shaq Time" video parties—and Genghis, his French bulldog-pug mix who was voted WW's "Best Bar Dog" in 2016. He also has a thing for wine coolers, but you're probably better off with a can of Modelo Light ($2) or a micro draft like Ancestry Irish Red or Sunriver Cocoa Cow Stout (both $5.50) than that bottle of Bartles & Jaymes Fuzzy Navel ($3). Then again, few bars would congratulate such a bold move with a complimentary Jell-O shot, as happened to us on a recent visit, so perhaps the correct move at Starday is one less friendly establishments would consider wrong.