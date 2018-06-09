If the creators of The Flintstones designed a Hawaii-themed hotel in Las Vegas, its bar would probably be a mirror image of the Alibi. A massive neon sign from North Interstate's long-bypassed highway era beckons you into the large, windowless tiki establishment, where you'll find a shadowy wonderland of postwar kitsch that's finally aged into authenticity. A giant tiki head spits water in front of a wall filled with blacklight-activated hula dancers, and a sea of lanterns lights an elevated arena that hosts one of the city's most enthusiastic nightly karaoke sessions. Liquid courage arrives at well-worn booths in the form of rum-based cocktails ($10) or bowls ($28, two or more required), and pork comes basted in Kahlúa—a solemn precursor to the way you'll feel after a night of booze-soaked performance.