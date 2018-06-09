Breakside is that grinning prodigy that seemingly does everything right. Hoppy beers? Yale-educated head brewer Ben Edmunds won gold at the Great American Beer Festival for Breakside’s flagship IPA, and What Rough Beast is the best hazy IPA in town not made by Great Notion. Lagers? The super-clean Pilsner has a stack of awards. Pastry stouts? Breakside teamed with Salt & Straw to make a wildly popular salted caramel stout. Even if its pair of brewpubs in Portland proper were soulless warehouses, no beer pilgrimage to “Beervana” would be complete without a trip to Breakside. Luckily, this is far from the truth. The Dekum location—the first outside Breakside’s brewery next to Bob’s Red Mill in Milwaukie—has a well-worn neighborhood feel complemented by a patio beloved by Woodlawn’s many young families. The 1-year-old spot in Slabtown is a two-story palace that boasts two bars, a host of exclusive taps and a menu stacked with some of the finest pub fare in town.