Bible Club is a rare case in which substance outweighs shtick. The Prohibition-themed bar is in an inconspicuous, boxy house in Sellwood. The only thing identifying it as a bar is a green light above the door. The interior is cluttered with seemingly every semi-relevant antique that owner Ryk Maverick could find. There's a framed PSA on the dangers of alcohol, thick marble tabletops, a rotary phone, and American flags everywhere—all bathed in soft, golden lighting that makes it look like you're inside a faded old photo. With absinthe floats and scorched orange peels, it would be easy to assume the cocktails are fussy mixology experiments. Instead, they're just carefully crafted. All the non-alcoholic ingredients are housemade, there's a different vermouth specified for every recipe, and the cocktails come served in vintage crystal glasses. Most importantly, the drinks are as addictively drinkable as they are stiff.