6716 SE 16th Ave., 971-279-2198, bibleclubpdx.com. 5 pm-midnight Wednesday-Thursday, 5 pm-1 am Friday-Saturday, 4-11 pm Sunday.

Established: March 2016

Bible Club is a rare case in which substance outweighs shtick. The Prohibition-themed bar is in an inconspicuous, boxy house in Sellwood. The only thing identifying it as a bar is a green light above the door. The interior is cluttered with seemingly every semi-relevant antique that owner Ryk Maverick could find. There's a framed PSA on the dangers of alcohol, thick marble tabletops, a rotary phone, and American flags everywhere—all bathed in soft, golden lighting that makes it look like you're inside a faded old photo. With absinthe floats and scorched orange peels, it would be easy to assume the cocktails are fussy mixology experiments. Instead, they're just carefully crafted. All the non-alcoholic ingredients are housemade, there's a different vermouth specified for every recipe, and the cocktails come served in vintage crystal glasses. Most importantly, the drinks are as addictively drinkable as they are stiff.

(Henry Crommet)
(Henry Crommet)