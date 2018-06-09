An homage to the jazz bars of New Orleans, Solae's Lounge has earned the reputation as one of the Portland's best places to enjoy live jazz and a tasty plate of soul food. True to the genre's loose and collaborative nature, performances often feature spontaneous guest appearances and jam sessions. If jazz and blues sessions aren't your bag, you can hide away in the pool room or head outside to the spacious patio that's perfect for people watching. The spirits and beer menu reflects Solae's laid-back vibe—no $18 cocktails here—and the aforementioned soul food is always mouthwatering and addictive to the N'awlins party vibe. Co-owner Yosief Embaye puts the jazz community first by offering visiting musicians a clean bed in the apartments upstairs rather than renting them out, which is a rare act of altruism in the rapidly gentrifying Alberta Arts District. Solae's serves as a nod to the days when the neighborhood and its businesses were predominantly African-American, and a spot where all in the ever-evolving community are welcome to relax with a cold one and some tunes.