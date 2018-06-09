Portland wine bars are now required to prove they're no longer the province of the moneyed leisure class, and Southeast Wine Collective has a lot do with it. Rather than lavish their space in bougie appointments aimed at titillating oenophiles who use "summer" as a verb, owners Kate Norris and Tom Monroe converted a corner of their commissary winemaking warehouse into a casual environment where a layperson can enjoy wine that was made just 30 feet away. The western wall is a gallery of clippings from wine and travel magazines praising the duo for stoking the excitement around Willamette Valley wine—much of which is made in-house and available from the "Our Collective" section of the menu—while the eastern end features a massive window made all the more photogenic by air plants, filament bulbs and a bench seat with a Pendleton cushion. A practical approach is to select one of six flights, which run between $12 and $18 and include three short pours based on themes like small-production pinots noirs, recent releases from the collective, and the "Founders Flight," which boasts a pair of excellent gamays noirs from Norris and Monroe's own Division Wines imprint. The reds pair well with an assortment of $6 happy-hour snacks made onsite by chef Althea Grey Potter, which includes a deviled-egg flight and an impossibly rich chicken liver mousse.