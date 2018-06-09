Decked out like your favorite Instagram model's leather-clad bachelor pad, Stag could double as an aspiring lifestyle icon's dream hang. The deep textures of exposed brick walls, tufted leather couches, Victorian wallpaper and vintage filament bulbs aren't what one would expect to encounter upon entering one of the West Coast's only gay strip clubs, but Stag is equally as popular with the locals for Testify!, its Sunday drag brunch extravaganza that includes a buffet and up to 5 mimosas or bloody marys for $20. Wednesday is the popular amateur night if you want to show off your best Channing Tatum impression, and Throwback Thursday brings even more drag, drawing inspiration from the '80s to the aughts. Keep your energy up, your buzz going and your tips flowing with Stag's Red Bull-infused slushy cocktails—one of which is a dangerously close dupe of an Orange Julius. For those looking for little less of a show, you can always escape to the Stag Annex in the back for a quieter cocktail.