At the younger, better-behaved sibling of Prost, owner Dan Hart has built far more than a world-class German beer hall. It's also the best German restaurant in town, with an epic schweinshaxen, great currywurst and fermented sauerbraten that pair perfectly with 20 rotating taps of rarely seen German quaffs like unfiltered Pilsner, schwarzbier, früh Kölsch and German-style hard cider. It was our pick for Bar of the Year in 2015, and few bars since have made such a detail-focused foray into foreign esoterica that's as approachable and revered as Stammtisch.