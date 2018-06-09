Aside from the Alhambra Theatre ceding to retro barcade Quarterworld, the bar scene in the 4000 blocks of Hawthorne—known colloquially as "the Barmuda Triangle"—has existed in a state of relative stasis for years. The Cavern is just the shot to the arm the area needed—an old rocker bar that's dignified, cozy and a just a wee bit punk. It is a dimly lit corridor with deep red walls and a menagerie of macabre paintings above the booths. With a soundtrack of Misfits and Bikini Kill played at levels that linger tastefully below conversation level, it's an unpretentious locale ideal for a Dante's or Lovecraft regular to enjoy some peace without the quiet. The whiskey list is divided neatly into region, and includes rare Japanese offerings like a Yamazaki 12-year ($20) and a Hibiki Harmony ($17) alongside domestic go-tos like Buffalo Trace ($8) and Four Roses Yellow Label ($8). The food is unfussy fare courtesy of Shig Matthews, a former Harlow chef whose adeptness with animal protein went underutilized during his time at the popular vegetarian spot. Paired with a smoky and sweet Cavern Manhattan ($12), flickering candles and a soundtrack of heavy music from a bygone era, the Cavern offers a much-needed respite from the put-on charms of newer bars and the grizzled attitude of the old.