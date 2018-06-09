The Spare Room is an Old Portland icon that stands as the antithesis of New Portland's bougie homogeneity. Housed in a gigantic space that used to be a bowling alley, it's the kind of place where the best of both epochs commingle under dim lights with strong, cheap drinks like the infamously underpriced Beam and Coke ($3). Entertainment runs the gamut on most evenings. Local indie-rockers like Minden or the Woolen Men could be onstage, or the large dance floor could be completely filled with bodies sweating to the Get Down, a monthly soul, funk and R&B dance party that's almost too popular. The food is typical bar fare with a homey twist–think meatloaf and spaghetti dinners—and is highlighted by $5 daily specials. Like a chilled-out and boozy Waffle House, the Spare Room also serves breakfast daily at 7 am, making it the rare establishment that's a great place to begin and end your day, provided you can do so while remaining employed.