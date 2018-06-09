Situated on Southeast Milwaukie across from the Aladdin Theater, Upside Down looks like one of those ramshackle aluminum and plywood burger shanties you'd expect to find by the side of a country freeway in the desert, ringed by picnic tables and a little pressboard fence. The titular burger ($9) is served on a toasted bun and mixes aged white cheddar with a hint of chili for a goopy, spicy kick. Otherwise, the menu's an anything-goes hodgepodge of Mexican, American and Mexican-American—a chill shoulder shrug to pair with the 30 taps ranging from Modelo to Culmination Choco Stout and Sunriver's Vicious Mosquito IPA. Alongside a chile verde ($8) laden with bay leaf and thyme, you'll find a "hipster bowl" ($7) that's essentially a vegetarian kale-and-pinto take on dirty fries. Really what Upside Down offers is an otherwise bereft Brooklyn neighborhood's first true patio hang. On a semi-warm weekday evening, the tables were jammed fence to fence with a mix of families, double dates and young couples ignoring each other while staring at their phones. This is what Brooklyn summer will look like now: a little meat and spice, and a whole lot of sunny-day beer.