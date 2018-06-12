You'd never know it from the modern, airy interior, but Bargarten is part of the family of Gustav's restaurants that tend to be the barnacle of suburban malls where you've surely taken your dad to dinner for his birthday at least once. The giveaway is the menu: gooey fondue, flaky schnitzel, wursts, spätzle and meatballs. Such old favorites can be comforting, but since you're here, you might as well order something unconventional like a Bavarian cheesesteak or tacos with a German twist. "Schnacos" ($12.95 for three)—fish or chicken schnitzel nestled in a tortilla with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and avocado crema—might initially sound like a fusion-food abomination, but it actually works.