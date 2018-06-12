The annual citywide event is an opportunity for the region's finest beverage brewers and cider makers to challenge the proletariat with their most interesting—and occasionally harebrained—ideas. Whether melding flavors with members of the local culinary scene, or coloring outside the lines with fruit, funky yeasts and other innovative ingredients, you'll find more new and exciting flavors on taps across the city over Beer Week's 11 days (yes, we know that's longer than a week) than any other point of the year.