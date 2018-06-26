1. StormBreaker
8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.
2. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
3. Bargarten
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.
4. Up North Surf Club
1229 N Killingsworth St., 503-806-8940, upnorthsurfclub.com.
While Up North is technically a surf shop, it's also a neighborhood beer bar—and a great one at that. The vibe is undeniably chill, with a tap list balancing IPAs from Pfriem and Breakside alongside local, German-influenced brewers like Rosenstadt and Occidental.
5. Prost
4237 N Mississippi Ave., 503-954-2674, prostportland.com.
Prost's back deck is the first to be packed on warm summer afternoons, and for good reason—aside from Bar Bar, this is the essential outdoor drinking spot on Mississippi. Even better? Matt's BBQ is in its cart pod now.
