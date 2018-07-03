A recent trip found local hip-hop artist Jermaine doing a one-man show with an acoustic guitar and loops of vocal harmonies and beatboxing, which transformed Strum into a classy, low-key open-mic night not unlike what you'd find near a university campus in the hours before the collegiate rush took over. A handful of moms nursed cans of aptly titled Dear Mom wine ($6) while their kids played in the alley behind the makeshift stage, posing obvious questions whether the fleet of vintage blond amps in the corner could withstand the potential calamity of minors running loose in a vintage guitar shop.