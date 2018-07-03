1. Vault Cocktail Lounge
226 NW 16th Ave., 503-490-1178, vaultpdx.com.
The owners of Montavilla's Vintage Cocktail Lounge have moved into the Pearl, bringing an unpretentious eastside aesthetic with them. It's a touch that won't be lost on regulars from Vintage who hope to enjoy a Prohibition cocktail for $8 in a neighborhood where that's a rarity.
2. StormBreaker
8409 N Lombard St., 971-255-1481, stormbreakerbrewing.com.
StormBreaker's second location is a charming love letter to St. Johns, with a mural and flight trays in the shape of the neighborhood's iconic bridge. As a bonus, the sessionable Total ReKölsch and cocoa-tinged Opacus Stout have developed into fantastic pours.
3. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-820-7721, littlebeastbrewing.com.
A welcome respite from a New Portland beer scene overcrowded with garage doors and concrete, Little Beast is a retooled yellow bungalow with 16 taps, a smattering of indoor seating and a massive half-covered outdoor area that serves as the liquor-licensed front yard you never had, complete with blankets for picnic-style drinking on the lawn.
4. Bargarten
2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton, 503-809-2437, bargarten.com.
The environment at this German pub is as vibrant as the bold blue accents taken from the Bavarian lozenges adorning the space. Beers seem to come in three sizes: Big Gulp, Super Big Gulp and Boot.
5. Up North Surf Club
1229 N Killingsworth St., 503-806-8940, upnorthsurfclub.com.
While Up North is technically a surf shop, it's also a neighborhood beer bar—and a great one at that. The vibe is undeniably chill, with a tap list balancing IPAs from Pfriem and Breakside alongside local, German-influenced brewers like Rosenstadt and Occidental.
