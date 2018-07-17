Occurring Friday to Sunday, Sardine Head feels, if anything, more like a burgeoning restaurant. That's thanks to very good small plates like the radicchio salad ($10), a layer of varying crunchy textures with hazelnuts, shallots and unctuous Mimolette cheese. And that's to say nothing of the bar's signature Breton high tea ($22). It's an ambitious mélange of cheese, a palate-cleansing jicama and herb salad, real butter, baguette, an assortment of "smut"—dehydrated flavors activated when combined with fat—and a teapot full of pommeau, an apple-based tipple from the north of France. It's one of the most original drinking snacks in Portland today, and dying to be shared—certainly enough for two, or a pleasant nibble for larger tables.